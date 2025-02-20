Kerala Eases Industrial Licensing in Push for Business-Friendly Growth

The Kerala government has announced initiatives to make the state more attractive to industries, including removing the need for panchayat licenses for enterprises categorized as White and Green by the Pollution Control Board.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that these measures aim to foster a business-conducive atmosphere, especially as the Invest Kerala Global Summit begins in Kochi.

Among the reforms, a significant focus has been placed on enhancing e-governance through the K-Smart project. The project will extend digital local self-government services to panchayats by April, strengthening Kerala's e-governance progress and creating a more entrepreneur-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)