Kerala Eases Industrial Licensing in Push for Business-Friendly Growth

The Kerala government has introduced measures to enhance industry-friendliness by relaxing licensing requirements for enterprises in the White and Green categories of the Pollution Control Board. Announced ahead of the Invest Kerala Global Summit, these initiatives aim to boost the state's business environment and e-governance efforts.

The Kerala government has announced initiatives to make the state more attractive to industries, including removing the need for panchayat licenses for enterprises categorized as White and Green by the Pollution Control Board.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that these measures aim to foster a business-conducive atmosphere, especially as the Invest Kerala Global Summit begins in Kochi.

Among the reforms, a significant focus has been placed on enhancing e-governance through the K-Smart project. The project will extend digital local self-government services to panchayats by April, strengthening Kerala's e-governance progress and creating a more entrepreneur-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

