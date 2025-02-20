Walmart's Cautious Forecast Signals Consumer Slowdown

On Thursday, Walmart projected sales and profits for the fiscal year ending January 2026 would fall below Wall Street's expectations, hinting at a potential cutback in consumer spending as inflation persists. The retailer, which experienced a 72% rise in shares in 2024, saw a 6% drop in early trading.

The company's forecast reveals adjusted earnings per share between $2.50 and $2.60, missing analyst predictions of $2.76, according to LSEG data. This shortfall signals a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending, noted Brian Mulberry of Zacks Investment Management. Despite lowered expectations, Walmart expects annual sales to increase by 3% to 4%, short of analysts' 4% growth prediction.

Walmart's outlook factors in both positive and negative elements, such as a leap year and the acquisition of Vizio. Despite concerns over new tariffs, the CFO emphasizes that U.S. shoppers remain focused on value. January witnessed a major decline in retail sales, yet Walmart's U.S. operations reported a 4.6% increase in comparable sales.

