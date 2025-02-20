Left Menu

Constructive Talks Amid Mexico-U.S. Trade Tensions

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard held a constructive meeting with top U.S. trade officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, amid concerns over possible tariffs. Ebrard announced that joint efforts on trade issues between the two nations will begin on the upcoming Monday.

Updated: 20-02-2025 23:59 IST
Marcelo Ebrard

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced a positive development following a meeting with senior U.S. trade officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The dialogue focused on addressing tensions arising from potential tariffs between the nations.

In a statement made on X, Ebrard emphasized the constructive nature of the discussions with the U.S., a key trading partner of Mexico. He expressed optimism in finding solutions to impending trade disputes.

Ebrard revealed that collaborative efforts to tackle trade issues are set to commence on Monday, underscoring the importance of a stable economic relationship between the two countries.

