Left Menu

Understanding the RSS: Beyond Uniforms and Misconceptions

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a paramilitary organization. He emphasized the RSS’s role in uniting society and instilling virtues to prevent foreign dominance. Bhagwat denied RSS as a reactionary group, urging deeper understanding beyond political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 08:37 IST
Understanding the RSS: Beyond Uniforms and Misconceptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to dispel common misconceptions, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is fundamentally misunderstood as a paramilitary entity. Despite its uniforms and physical drills, Bhagwat firmly stated that the RSS's mission is to unite society and inculcate values that safeguard India against foreign dominance.

Addressing an assembly, he warned against conflating the RSS's identity with the BJP or similar affiliated organizations, describing such associations as major misunderstandings. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of deriving knowledge from accurate sources, cautioning against reliance on platforms like Wikipedia for credible information about the RSS.

He articulated the organization's goals to cultivate patriotic environments and foster self-reliant economic practices, advocating for the use of Swadeshi goods to bolster national pride and economy without severing international trade relations. Bhagwat urged individuals to explore Sangh branches firsthand for accurate comprehension of their values and objectives.

TRENDING

1
US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

 Global
2
Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

 United Kingdom
3
Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

 Nigeria
4
Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery

Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026