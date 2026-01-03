Understanding the RSS: Beyond Uniforms and Misconceptions
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not a paramilitary organization. He emphasized the RSS’s role in uniting society and instilling virtues to prevent foreign dominance. Bhagwat denied RSS as a reactionary group, urging deeper understanding beyond political affiliations.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to dispel common misconceptions, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is fundamentally misunderstood as a paramilitary entity. Despite its uniforms and physical drills, Bhagwat firmly stated that the RSS's mission is to unite society and inculcate values that safeguard India against foreign dominance.
Addressing an assembly, he warned against conflating the RSS's identity with the BJP or similar affiliated organizations, describing such associations as major misunderstandings. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of deriving knowledge from accurate sources, cautioning against reliance on platforms like Wikipedia for credible information about the RSS.
He articulated the organization's goals to cultivate patriotic environments and foster self-reliant economic practices, advocating for the use of Swadeshi goods to bolster national pride and economy without severing international trade relations. Bhagwat urged individuals to explore Sangh branches firsthand for accurate comprehension of their values and objectives.
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Sangh
- India
- BJP
- Swadeshi
- Atmanirbhar
- paramilitary
- foreign dominance
- misconceptions
ALSO READ
Unopposed Triumphs: BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra Civic Polls
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: BJP Demands Action Against Congress Over Violence
Outrage Over Inappropriate Remarks: BJP Minister's Husband Sparks Controversy
PM Modi condoles death of UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal
Resounding Victory: BJP Dominates Maharashtra Civic Polls Unopposed