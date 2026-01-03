In a bid to dispel common misconceptions, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is fundamentally misunderstood as a paramilitary entity. Despite its uniforms and physical drills, Bhagwat firmly stated that the RSS's mission is to unite society and inculcate values that safeguard India against foreign dominance.

Addressing an assembly, he warned against conflating the RSS's identity with the BJP or similar affiliated organizations, describing such associations as major misunderstandings. Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of deriving knowledge from accurate sources, cautioning against reliance on platforms like Wikipedia for credible information about the RSS.

He articulated the organization's goals to cultivate patriotic environments and foster self-reliant economic practices, advocating for the use of Swadeshi goods to bolster national pride and economy without severing international trade relations. Bhagwat urged individuals to explore Sangh branches firsthand for accurate comprehension of their values and objectives.