Unopposed Triumphs: BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra Civic Polls

The BJP and its allies secured 68 unopposed seats in Maharashtra's civic polls, drawing allegations from Opposition parties of using threats and money to force withdrawals. The BJP's notable unopposed wins underscore their growing influence in urban councils, though controversies brew over the fairness of these victories.

Updated: 03-01-2026 08:29 IST

The BJP alongside its Mahayuti allies has clinched 68 seats unopposed in Maharashtra's civic polls slated for January 15. Opposition parties have alleged coercive tactics, involving threats and financial inducements, as reasons behind the withdrawal of rival candidates.

Across Maharashtra, 68 candidates standing for the BJP and Mahayuti were elected without contestation. Notably, the highest tally of unopposed BJP candidates hails from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, with significant numbers also in Pune and other key districts.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye attributed the results to the party's growing influence, thanks largely to popular figures like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and strategic acumen of state unit head Ravindra Chavan. However, accusations of foul play persist from parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, casting shadows over the integrity of these victories.

Latest News

