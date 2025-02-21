Left Menu

Airlines Challenge New Rule on Disabled Passenger Protections

Major U.S. airlines are contesting a Biden administration rule aimed at enhancing consumer protections for disabled passengers using wheelchairs. The Airlines for America group contends some rule provisions exceed legal boundaries. The rule includes reimbursement for wheelchair damage and new standards for handling wheelchairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:26 IST
Airlines Challenge New Rule on Disabled Passenger Protections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. airlines have filed a challenge against a Biden administration rule aimed at providing new consumer protections for disabled passengers using wheelchairs. The regulation, issued in December, faces scrutiny from carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue Airways, alongside Airlines for America, a trade group. They are contesting the rule in the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

According to then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the rule signifies the greatest expansion of rights for wheelchair users since 2008, easing USDOT's ability to hold airlines accountable for any wheelchair damage or delays. Airlines for America claimed that while carriers have committed to improving services since 2022, certain rule aspects overreach the USDOT's statutory authority and violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

The regulation mandates that airlines return checked wheelchairs in the same condition or challenge the presumption of responsibility. It requires carriers to inform passengers about mishandled wheelchairs, provide loaners, and cover the costs when airlines delay or damage a passenger's wheelchair. Notably, USDOT fined American Airlines a record $50 million for mishandling such situations, highlighting ongoing issues in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025