Airlines Challenge New Rule on Disabled Passenger Protections

Major U.S. airlines have filed a challenge against a Biden administration rule aimed at providing new consumer protections for disabled passengers using wheelchairs. The regulation, issued in December, faces scrutiny from carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue Airways, alongside Airlines for America, a trade group. They are contesting the rule in the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

According to then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the rule signifies the greatest expansion of rights for wheelchair users since 2008, easing USDOT's ability to hold airlines accountable for any wheelchair damage or delays. Airlines for America claimed that while carriers have committed to improving services since 2022, certain rule aspects overreach the USDOT's statutory authority and violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

The regulation mandates that airlines return checked wheelchairs in the same condition or challenge the presumption of responsibility. It requires carriers to inform passengers about mishandled wheelchairs, provide loaners, and cover the costs when airlines delay or damage a passenger's wheelchair. Notably, USDOT fined American Airlines a record $50 million for mishandling such situations, highlighting ongoing issues in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)