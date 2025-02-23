Tamil Nadu: India’s Emerging Investment Powerhouse

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a prominent investment destination in India, according to a report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd. The state benefits from its strategic location, business-friendly policies, and robust infrastructure, making it attractive to investors.

Jointly prepared by CBRE South Asia and the Confederation of Indian Industry Tamil Nadu, the report highlights the role of industry-specific policies in driving investment, boosting sectors such as electronics, automobiles, and IT services. Industrial corridors are being developed to enhance this growth.

Chennai's real estate market is also booming, with office space expected to exceed 100 million sq ft by 2026. The city is becoming a major hub for Global Capability Centres, supported by its talent pool and corporate ecosystem. Tamil Nadu's vision of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 is supported by its industrial base and services sector growth.

