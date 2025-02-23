Left Menu

Unexpected Detour: Security Issue Diverts American Airlines Flight to Rome

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a reported security issue. The Boeing 787-9, escorted by the Italian Air Force, landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The airline prioritizes passenger safety and thanks customers for understanding.

Updated: 23-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:30 IST
An American Airlines flight bound for New Delhi from New York made an unexpected landing in Rome due to a security concern, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-9, departed from John F Kennedy International Airport and was rerouted to Italy's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, where it was safely escorted by the Italian Air Force.

The airline emphasized that safety and security are paramount, thanking passengers for their patience as security checks commenced once the 199 passengers and crew disembarked.

Latest News

