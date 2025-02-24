Left Menu

Global Trade Shifts Amid Economic Uncertainties

The UK and India renew trade talks to boost investment, with a major oil refinery closure looming. BMW halts a major investment in electric vehicle production in Oxford, while Shein faces profit challenges ahead of a major IPO. Economic landscapes in crisis shape global business moves.

Updated: 24-02-2025 07:18 IST
Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the United Kingdom and India have officially renewed trade negotiations, seeking to amplify investment endeavors. Previous talks were stalled due to last year's elections in both nations but are now set to resume with renewed vigor.

The UK government has announced a significant financial commitment, pledging 200 million pounds to the Grangemouth oil refinery project. This investment comes as employees face imminent redundancies following the planned closure of Scotland's sole oil refinery in upcoming months.

Meanwhile, BMW has deferred its 600 million-pound investment aimed at producing electric Mini cars in Oxford. This decision threatens the future of the historic plant as the automotive sector struggles with the anticipated transition from petrol vehicles. Additionally, fashion retailer Shein is dealing with a significant profit downturn, putting pressure on its forthcoming London IPO.

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

