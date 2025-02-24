International Conference on Carbon Markets - Prakriti 2025: Advancing Sustainability and Climate Action

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, successfully organized Prakriti 2025 (Promoting Resilience, Awareness, Knowledge, and Resources for Integrating Transformational Initiatives), an international conference dedicated to carbon markets and sustainable climate action. The event served as a high-level platform for policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and global experts to discuss strategies for integrating transformative climate initiatives and fostering a low-carbon future.

A Platform for Global Collaboration on Carbon Markets

The conference brought together national and international stakeholders to engage in discussions on the current trends, challenges, and opportunities in global carbon markets. It provided insights into compliance mechanisms, carbon credit trading, offset mechanisms, and infrastructure development for functional carbon markets. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, Prakriti 2025 strengthened India’s position as a key player in the global climate movement.

Inaugural Session and Government’s Vision

The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, who emphasized the pivotal role of carbon markets in mitigating climate change. He highlighted the Indian government’s commitment to transitioning towards renewable energy (RE), reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and ensuring robust climate policies that guarantee real, verifiable, and fraud-proof carbon reductions. Shri Manohar Lal also linked India’s cultural heritage to environmental consciousness, citing traditional practices like Ganga Deep Puja and Govardhan Puja as examples of ecological balance and sustainability.

Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power, Shri Dhiraj Srivastava, welcomed esteemed guests and acknowledged the importance of collaboration in shaping India’s sustainable energy future. He extended gratitude to industry leaders, global experts, and panelists for their participation in this critical climate dialogue.

Strategic Direction and Implementation Roadmap

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Akash Tripathi, outlined the government’s strategic approach to carbon markets. He stated, “The Indian Carbon Market ensures that target notifications align with both buyers’ and sellers’ needs, aiming to minimize emissions through cost-effective strategies.” He further announced a phased implementation plan for carbon reduction targets, with a 40% reduction by 2027 and full compliance by 2030.

Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Shri Saurabh Diddi, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to the Hon’ble Minister, panelists, and global stakeholders, including the World Bank and the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA). He underscored India’s policy-driven, technology-enabled approach to a green economy and acknowledged PwC’s role in supporting India’s transition to a sustainable future.

Technical Discussions and Expert Insights

The conference featured in-depth discussions led by global experts on key topics, including:

Development of Carbon Markets and Compliance Mechanisms – Led by Shri Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance.

– Led by Shri Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance. Infrastructure and Offset Mechanisms for Functional Carbon Markets – Presented by Mr. Marcos Castro, Senior Climate Change Specialist, World Bank.

– Presented by Mr. Marcos Castro, Senior Climate Change Specialist, World Bank. Carbon Credits and Global Market Dynamics – Explored by Ms. Leena Nandan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The sessions facilitated knowledge sharing on best practices, regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities in carbon trading and market-based climate solutions.

Future Roadmap and Day 2 Highlights

Building on the momentum of Day 1, Prakriti 2025 will continue with additional plenary sessions on:

Private Sector Perspectives on the Indian Carbon Market – Addressing corporate sustainability strategies and investment opportunities.

– Addressing corporate sustainability strategies and investment opportunities. Incentivizing Renewable Energy Developers through Carbon Markets – Exploring mechanisms to support clean energy expansion.

– Exploring mechanisms to support clean energy expansion. Ecosystem-Based Interventions in Achieving Net-Zero Goals – Showcasing nature-based solutions for climate resilience.

A Landmark Event in India’s Climate Calendar

More than just a conference, Prakriti 2025 has emerged as a pivotal event shaping the future of India’s climate policies and carbon markets. The event fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors, paving the way for innovative climate solutions and a sustainable, low-carbon economy. As India continues to lead global efforts in climate action, Prakriti 2025 stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.