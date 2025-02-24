Left Menu

NHAI to Monetize 24 Highway Assets in 2025-26

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to monetize 24 road assets totaling 1,472 km in 2025-26. These assets, expected to generate Rs 1,863 crore in 2023-24, will primarily use the Toll-Operate-Transfer mode. Stakeholders can provide feedback or suggest additional assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:38 IST
NHAI to Monetize 24 Highway Assets in 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced its plan to monetize 24 highway assets in the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling 1,472 kilometers in length. These roads are projected to generate cumulative revenue of Rs 1,863 crore in the financial year 2023-24, suggesting a viable investment opportunity for interested parties.

In a statement dated February 24, 2025, NHAI called on stakeholders to provide feedback and suggestions regarding the proposed list of assets. The authority intends to monetize these roads primarily through the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model, though this method may be adjusted during the planning process.

The assets identified for monetization span various states, including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and several others. This initiative follows MoRTH's broader goal of raising Rs 39,000 crore through diverse monetization strategies by 2024-25, utilizing modes like Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) and project-based financing to attract varied investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025