NHAI to Monetize 24 Highway Assets in 2025-26

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced its plan to monetize 24 highway assets in the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling 1,472 kilometers in length. These roads are projected to generate cumulative revenue of Rs 1,863 crore in the financial year 2023-24, suggesting a viable investment opportunity for interested parties.

In a statement dated February 24, 2025, NHAI called on stakeholders to provide feedback and suggestions regarding the proposed list of assets. The authority intends to monetize these roads primarily through the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model, though this method may be adjusted during the planning process.

The assets identified for monetization span various states, including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and several others. This initiative follows MoRTH's broader goal of raising Rs 39,000 crore through diverse monetization strategies by 2024-25, utilizing modes like Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) and project-based financing to attract varied investors.

