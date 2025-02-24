Left Menu

EU's New Sanctions Intensify Aviation Restrictions on Russia

The European Union imposes its 16th sanctions package against Russia, including a ban on third-country airlines flying to the EU if they conduct domestic flights in Russia. The sanctions also restrict aluminum imports, gaming consoles, and cryptocurrency exchanges while targeting shadow fleet vessels assisting in sanctions evasion.

The European Union has unveiled its latest sanctions package against Russia, aiming to tighten aviation restrictions and further squeeze Moscow economically. The package includes a significant aviation ban: any third-country airline operating domestic flights within Russia will now be prohibited from flying to the EU.

As part of the broader sanctions, primary aluminum imports and the sale of gaming consoles to Russia are banned. The EU has also targeted specific elements of Russia's economic evasion tactics by listing a cryptocurrency exchange and dozens of vessels that are part of a 'shadow fleet' circumventing existing sanctions.

Russian authorities are reportedly exploring their options to cope with aircraft shortages, exacerbated by Western sanctions. This has led to discussions with Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan to permit their airlines to run domestic flights in Russia. Russia's Ministry of Transport has yet to comment on the EU's latest round of punitive measures.

