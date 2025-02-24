Germany's Coalition Challenges: Euro and Economy in Focus

The euro retreated from earlier gains on Monday, having briefly rallied after Germany's conservative election victory, as attention shifted to potential coalition government negotiations.

Friedrich Merz is slated to be Germany's next chancellor, but coalition discussions could prove challenging, potentially leading to an obstructive parliament amid surges from far-left and far-right parties.

Investors are closely watching whether Germany will alter its 'debt brake' rule, limiting budget deficit to 0.35% of GDP. Significant focus is on Europe's defense spending, amid tariffs concerns from the Trump administration.

