U.S. Trade Moves to Combat China's Maritime Dominance with New Fees
The U.S. Trade Representative's office is proposing fees on Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports, as part of addressing China's dominance in global shipbuilding. These measures aim to boost the declining U.S. shipbuilding industry by imposing fees and shipping restrictions, including increased use of U.S.-flagged vessels for exports.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office has unveiled a proposal to levy charges of up to $1.5 million on Chinese-built vessels entering American ports. This move is a response to China's rising control over the global shipbuilding and logistics sectors, driven by state subsidies and preferential treatment.
The investigation, initiated in April 2024, followed a petition by the United Steelworkers and other unions. It revealed that China's share in global shipbuilding ballooned from 5% in 1999 to over 50% in 2023. In contrast, U.S. shipbuilding has sharply declined since the 1970s.
The proposed fees, which target both Chinese and non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built ships, aim to revitalize U.S. shipyards. Additionally, American exports would see increased reliance on U.S.-flagged and American-built vessels, contributing to the rebuilding efforts of the domestic maritime industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)