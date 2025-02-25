U.S. Trade Moves to Combat China's Maritime Dominance with New Fees

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has unveiled a proposal to levy charges of up to $1.5 million on Chinese-built vessels entering American ports. This move is a response to China's rising control over the global shipbuilding and logistics sectors, driven by state subsidies and preferential treatment.

The investigation, initiated in April 2024, followed a petition by the United Steelworkers and other unions. It revealed that China's share in global shipbuilding ballooned from 5% in 1999 to over 50% in 2023. In contrast, U.S. shipbuilding has sharply declined since the 1970s.

The proposed fees, which target both Chinese and non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built ships, aim to revitalize U.S. shipyards. Additionally, American exports would see increased reliance on U.S.-flagged and American-built vessels, contributing to the rebuilding efforts of the domestic maritime industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)