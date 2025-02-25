Advantage Assam 2.0: Unleashing Investment Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, setting the stage for transformative investment opportunities in the region.

High-profile figures, including industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani and international business delegations, will engage in key discussions to explore economic advancements.

The two-day event will feature sessions on various industries such as tourism, semiconductors, and renewable energy, aiming to secure investments over Rs 120 lakh crore, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the closing session.

