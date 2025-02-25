Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: Unleashing Investment Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, a major investment and infrastructure event. The summit, featuring prominent industrialists and international business delegations, aims to secure significant investments with various thematic sessions highlighting sectors such as tourism, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, setting the stage for transformative investment opportunities in the region.

High-profile figures, including industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani and international business delegations, will engage in key discussions to explore economic advancements.

The two-day event will feature sessions on various industries such as tourism, semiconductors, and renewable energy, aiming to secure investments over Rs 120 lakh crore, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the closing session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

