Creating a Favorable Investment Climate: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to regulatory stability and ease of business. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's successful US and France visits, boosting collaborations and investments. Goyal also underscored the transformative role of SMEs and sustainable infrastructure in achieving Viksit Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:05 IST
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reiterated the government's dedication to fostering a favorable investment climate through regulatory stability and enhanced ease of doing business. Goyal's comments were made at the Pune International Business Summit 2025.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's recent diplomatic engagements, he stated that Narendra Modi's visits to the US and France have laid a foundation for elevated investment levels and strengthened international collaborations.

At a separate event, Goyal emphasized the pivotal role of small and medium enterprises in driving the vision of Viksit Bharat. He also mentioned the government's push for smart cities and green highways, crafting a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

