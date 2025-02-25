Massive Investment Influx at Advantage Assam Summit

The Advantage Assam business summit kicked off with a bang, as investment proposals worth over Rs 90,000 crore were signed on the inaugural day. According to a senior official, this figure is predicted to rise by the conclusion of the two-day event.

In total, more than 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, including significant agreements with major players such as Tata Power, JSW Group, and Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd. The agreements not only include domestic heavyweights but also foreign entities committing to non-financial MoUs.

Among the public sector units making major pledges were OIL with a commitment of Rs 23,300 crore and the Numaligarh Refinery proposing an investment of Rs 10,711 crore. The summit aims to transform Assam into an investment hotspot with significant projects across sectors poised to boost the state's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)