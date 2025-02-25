Soaring Costs: Trainee Pilots in a Debt Trap

In a sharp call to action, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has reached out to the civil aviation ministry, highlighting significant financial strains placed on trainee pilots by airlines.

The association, part of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association (IFALPA), accuses airlines of unscrupulously charging trainees exorbitant sums for training, far exceeding actual costs.

This tactic is seen as a burden on families, creating a debt trap for aspiring pilots, according to ALPA India's letter to Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, dated February 24, citing India's rapid aviation market growth as a backdrop.

