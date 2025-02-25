Left Menu

Soaring Costs: Trainee Pilots in a Debt Trap

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has raised concerns with the civil aviation ministry about airlines allegedly imposing exorbitant training fees on trainee pilots. This practice financially burdens their families and results in a debt trap. ALPA India views these fees as an unethical profiteering tactic.

In a sharp call to action, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has reached out to the civil aviation ministry, highlighting significant financial strains placed on trainee pilots by airlines.

The association, part of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association (IFALPA), accuses airlines of unscrupulously charging trainees exorbitant sums for training, far exceeding actual costs.

This tactic is seen as a burden on families, creating a debt trap for aspiring pilots, according to ALPA India's letter to Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, dated February 24, citing India's rapid aviation market growth as a backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

