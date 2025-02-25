Left Menu

Amer Sports Predicts Modest Growth Amid Strong Sales Performance

Amer Sports anticipates lower sales growth for the year, emphasizing strong fourth-quarter results with significant sales in Salomon and Arc'teryx brands. Despite a dip in growth outlook, sales rose notably in Asia. The company plans no price hikes, prioritizing competitive pricing strategies to maintain consumer loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:39 IST
Amer Sports Predicts Modest Growth Amid Strong Sales Performance

Amer Sports has forecasted a reduction in sales growth for this year, despite reporting robust fourth-quarter results. Sales increased significantly, fueled by the popularity of Salomon shoes and Arc'teryx's premium-priced jackets. The company, now listed in New York, noted a strong dollar's slight impact on its 2025 forecasts.

The company's shares dipped by approximately 2% after revealing revenue growth expectations for 2025 between 13-15%, falling short of analysts' predictions and dropping from 2024's 18% growth. Excelling at boosting revenue was Arc'teryx, with fourth-quarter sales surging by 23% to reach $1.64 billion. Meanwhile, full-year revenue for Amer Sports hit $5.18 billion.

Salomon shoes saw substantial sales increases, exceeding $1 billion in 2024. Both Arc'teryx and Salomon have capitalized on the trend of outdoor apparel being worn as street fashion. Significant growth was seen in Asia, with sales in Greater China and Asia Pacific skyrocketing. Despite high inflation impacting non-essential spending, Amer's core customer base remains resilient. The company aims to maintain competitive pricing, showing no intention of raising prices this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025