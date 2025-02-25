Amer Sports Predicts Modest Growth Amid Strong Sales Performance

Amer Sports has forecasted a reduction in sales growth for this year, despite reporting robust fourth-quarter results. Sales increased significantly, fueled by the popularity of Salomon shoes and Arc'teryx's premium-priced jackets. The company, now listed in New York, noted a strong dollar's slight impact on its 2025 forecasts.

The company's shares dipped by approximately 2% after revealing revenue growth expectations for 2025 between 13-15%, falling short of analysts' predictions and dropping from 2024's 18% growth. Excelling at boosting revenue was Arc'teryx, with fourth-quarter sales surging by 23% to reach $1.64 billion. Meanwhile, full-year revenue for Amer Sports hit $5.18 billion.

Salomon shoes saw substantial sales increases, exceeding $1 billion in 2024. Both Arc'teryx and Salomon have capitalized on the trend of outdoor apparel being worn as street fashion. Significant growth was seen in Asia, with sales in Greater China and Asia Pacific skyrocketing. Despite high inflation impacting non-essential spending, Amer's core customer base remains resilient. The company aims to maintain competitive pricing, showing no intention of raising prices this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)