Telangana Green Pharma City Boosts Investment by Rs 5,445 Crore

The Telangana government unveiled an investment surge of Rs 5,445 crore by 11 companies to expand Green Pharma City, the world's largest integrated pharmaceutical cluster in Hyderabad, creating 9,800 new jobs.

With this new development, the total investment in the pioneering pharma hub rises to Rs 11,100 crore, generating over 22,300 employment prospects, the official release disclosed.

Notable investors, including Bharat Biotech and Biological E, announced their financial commitment at BioAsia 2025, a leading life sciences and health-tech event inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)