Telangana Green Pharma City Boosts Investment by Rs 5,445 Crore
The Telangana government announced a significant investment of Rs 5,445 crore by 11 companies, creating 9,800 jobs in Green Pharma City. This brings total investment in the pharmaceutical hub to Rs 11,100 crore, with over 22,300 employment opportunities. Key investors include Bharat Biotech and Biological E.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:21 IST
The Telangana government unveiled an investment surge of Rs 5,445 crore by 11 companies to expand Green Pharma City, the world's largest integrated pharmaceutical cluster in Hyderabad, creating 9,800 new jobs.
With this new development, the total investment in the pioneering pharma hub rises to Rs 11,100 crore, generating over 22,300 employment prospects, the official release disclosed.
Notable investors, including Bharat Biotech and Biological E, announced their financial commitment at BioAsia 2025, a leading life sciences and health-tech event inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
