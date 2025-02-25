Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Transport: Thousands of Buses for Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is deploying 4,500 buses to handle the large crowds attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Buses will operate from six parking lots, ensuring frequent service. An additional shuttle service will be free from February 25 to 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:33 IST
Maha Kumbh Transport: Thousands of Buses for Devotees
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the immense turnout anticipated before the final bathing day of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is deploying a fleet of 4,500 buses to facilitate transportation for devotees, the state government announced.

According to MK Trivedi, Regional Manager of Uttar Pradesh Roadways in the Prayagraj region, comprehensive arrangements are in place for buses across all state routes to ensure seamless transit for passengers. Specifically, 3,050 buses have been designated, operating from six strategic parking areas.

Of these, Jhunsi parking lot will see the highest operation with 1,189 buses, followed by Bela Kachhar with 662, Nehru Park with 667, Leprosy parking with 298, Saraswati Dwar with 148, and Saraswati Hi-Tech City with 86. For the Mahashivratri festival, 1,450 buses are reserved, offering 540 at Jhunsi, ensuring that attendees reach Mahakumbh Nagar efficiently. Furthermore, 750 shuttle buses, free from February 25-28, will provide service every two minutes from temporary stations set around the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025