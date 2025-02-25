Maha Kumbh Transport: Thousands of Buses for Devotees

In response to the immense turnout anticipated before the final bathing day of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is deploying a fleet of 4,500 buses to facilitate transportation for devotees, the state government announced.

According to MK Trivedi, Regional Manager of Uttar Pradesh Roadways in the Prayagraj region, comprehensive arrangements are in place for buses across all state routes to ensure seamless transit for passengers. Specifically, 3,050 buses have been designated, operating from six strategic parking areas.

Of these, Jhunsi parking lot will see the highest operation with 1,189 buses, followed by Bela Kachhar with 662, Nehru Park with 667, Leprosy parking with 298, Saraswati Dwar with 148, and Saraswati Hi-Tech City with 86. For the Mahashivratri festival, 1,450 buses are reserved, offering 540 at Jhunsi, ensuring that attendees reach Mahakumbh Nagar efficiently. Furthermore, 750 shuttle buses, free from February 25-28, will provide service every two minutes from temporary stations set around the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)