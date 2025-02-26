Argentina's Economic Resurgence: December Growth Surpasses Expectations

In a promising sign for Argentina's economy, official data released on Tuesday revealed a 5.5% rise in economic activity in December compared to the same month the previous year. This marks the most rapid growth since mid-2022, exceeding the 3.5% expansion anticipated by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The December surge, attributed to growth in nine productive sectors, was primarily driven by the financial intermediation and commerce sectors, according to the statistics agency INDEC. This follows a revised 0.4% year-on-year growth in the prior month.

Furthermore, the country's economic activity showed a 0.5% increase from November, marking the third consecutive month of growth. These developments suggest a potential turnaround for Argentina's economy, which has been under strain from President Javier Milei's stringent austerity policies. Despite this, INDEC has projected a 1.8% annual decline for 2024.

