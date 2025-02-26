Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Resurgence: December Growth Surpasses Expectations

Argentina's economic activity soared by 5.5% in December, surpassing expectations and marking the fastest growth since mid-2022. This growth, driven by financial intermediation and commerce, hints at a potential economic recovery despite the impact of austerity measures. However, forecasts suggest a 1.8% annual downturn in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:21 IST
Argentina's Economic Resurgence: December Growth Surpasses Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising sign for Argentina's economy, official data released on Tuesday revealed a 5.5% rise in economic activity in December compared to the same month the previous year. This marks the most rapid growth since mid-2022, exceeding the 3.5% expansion anticipated by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The December surge, attributed to growth in nine productive sectors, was primarily driven by the financial intermediation and commerce sectors, according to the statistics agency INDEC. This follows a revised 0.4% year-on-year growth in the prior month.

Furthermore, the country's economic activity showed a 0.5% increase from November, marking the third consecutive month of growth. These developments suggest a potential turnaround for Argentina's economy, which has been under strain from President Javier Milei's stringent austerity policies. Despite this, INDEC has projected a 1.8% annual decline for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025