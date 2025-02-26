U.S. Stocks Tumble Amid Consumer Woes and Regulatory Concerns

The U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching their lowest levels in a month. The decline was prompted by the release of a concerning consumer confidence report, which highlighted growing economic uncertainties and led to a selloff.

Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, noted the day's risk-averse sentiment as consumer spending caution and political concerns compounded the situation. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index reported its sharpest drop since August 2021, indicating a dimming mood among consumers who drive about 70% of the U.S. GDP.

Market volatility spiked as investors anticipated further clarity on monetary policies from the Federal Reserve. Additionally, Nvidia saw declines amid U.S.-China technological tensions, while Li Auto and Eli Lilly recorded gains. Thermo Fisher's acquisition of Solventum's purification business added to the day's varied market movements.

