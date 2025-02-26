MH370: The Unsolved Aviation Mystery Continues

The enigma of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 remains unsolved, nearly 11 years after it vanished with 239 people aboard. This case stands as one of aviation's most perplexing mysteries.

Despite extensive searches in the southern Indian Ocean, the Boeing 777's resting place remains elusive. Initial investigations indicate deliberate manipulation of the flight path, but responsibility is unclear.

Speculation abounds, from conspiracy theories to an experienced pilot's potential involvement. A new search is being considered, with hopes of resolving the enduring mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)