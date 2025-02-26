Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Defence Spending Debates

Euro zone government bond yields maintained their stability on Wednesday, hovering near their lowest levels in over a week. Market participants are closely monitoring the potential rise in European defence spending, which could be funded by increased bond issuance. Despite a slight recovery in U.S. Treasury yields, Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the eurozone, dipped by 1.5 basis points to 2.437%, marking its lowest point since February 17. Notably, bond yields move inversely to prices.

In Germany, election victor Friedrich Merz dismissed the possibility of fast-tracking reforms to the nation's debt brake, a state borrowing limit. He emphasized that it's premature to predict whether the outgoing parliament would endorse a substantial military budget increase. Commerzbank analysts noted that German Bunds are stabilizing as the market reassesses the short-term implications of proposed defence spending and funding measures.

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. House of Representatives advanced President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan, causing U.S. Treasury yields to slightly rise. Consequently, the yield spread between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds expanded by 3 basis points to 187 bps, after recently narrowing. As markets anticipate greater European defence spending and borrowing, they remain cautious about potential underperformance, as highlighted by analysts from Goldman Sachs.

(With inputs from agencies.)