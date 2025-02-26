Left Menu

Massive Road Infrastructure Boost Set to Transform Assam

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced a significant investment in Assam's road infrastructure, with around 80,000 crore rupees earmarked for new projects. Key developments include a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River and enhancements to the state's connectivity with neighboring Tripura and Nagaland, aiming to complete by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:28 IST
  • India

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure initiative in Assam, with upcoming projects valued at approximately 80,000 crore rupees. This plan is set to significantly enhance connectivity and boost economic opportunities in the region.

Among the highlighted developments are a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River, an elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park, and the Guwahati Ring Road. These key projects form part of a broader strategy underpinned by investments totaling Rs 3 lakh crore, on track for completion by 2029.

Gadkari emphasized the transformational impact of these projects on Assam's connectivity landscape, improving links within the state and with neighboring regions such as Tripura and Nagaland. He also stressed the critical role of capital investment in driving economic growth and employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

