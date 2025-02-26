Left Menu

India's Crude Oil Surge: A New Era of Energy Consumption

India's crude oil consumption is projected to reach six to seven million barrels per day, signifying a 20% increase in the near term, according to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit revealed significant investments, highlighting India’s advancements in energy infrastructure and biofuel blending achievements.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's crude oil consumption is poised to reach unprecedented levels, climbing to nearly seven million barrels per day in the short to medium term, announced Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Minister Puri emphasized the critical link between energy consumption and economic performance, noting that achieving the biofuel blending target ahead of schedule underscores India's progress in energy innovation. He stressed the importance of this energy sector milestone, with India spending $150 billion on energy imports.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Petroleum, noting significant developments like the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery and the new 1600 km gas grid enhancing energy infrastructure in Assam. The summit revealed nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in investment, showcasing Assam's growing economic appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

