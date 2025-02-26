Bhopal's Tax Office Achieves ISO Milestone

The Office of Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner in Bhopal has set a remarkable precedent, becoming the first administrative Income Tax office in India to secure the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification. The accolade highlights excellence in public administration.

This certification, granted by the Universal Certification Services, underscores the office's commitment to operational efficiency and service quality. Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner, Purushottam Tripuri, attributed this achievement to the steadfast dedication of the employees and expressed hope for enhanced credibility and operational capabilities.

The achievement was celebrated in the presence of Director General (Investigation), Satish Goyal, marking a significant milestone for the Bhopal office in terms of administrative prowess and service to taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)