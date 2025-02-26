Left Menu

Bhopal's Tax Office Achieves ISO Milestone

The Office of Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner in Bhopal has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for public administration. This marks the first instance of such an achievement by an administrative Income Tax office in India, highlighting the dedicated work and operational excellence of its employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:47 IST
The Office of Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner in Bhopal has set a remarkable precedent, becoming the first administrative Income Tax office in India to secure the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification. The accolade highlights excellence in public administration.

This certification, granted by the Universal Certification Services, underscores the office's commitment to operational efficiency and service quality. Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner, Purushottam Tripuri, attributed this achievement to the steadfast dedication of the employees and expressed hope for enhanced credibility and operational capabilities.

The achievement was celebrated in the presence of Director General (Investigation), Satish Goyal, marking a significant milestone for the Bhopal office in terms of administrative prowess and service to taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

