Unlocking Economic Potential: The Entrepreneurial Households India Index

EPIC World has unveiled the Entrepreneurial Households India Index, designed to monitor the performance of 34 publicly traded companies targeting services and products for entrepreneurial families.

With constituents such as Au Small Finance Bank and Bajaj Finance, the index, in collaboration with Morningstar Indexes for calculations, represents firms with a total market value of USD 115 billion and a 22% five-year revenue CAGR.

The index not only outshines NIFTY benchmarks but underscores the crucial economic role of entrepreneurial households, forecasted to swell to USD 100 trillion in 20 years, driving diverse income streams and growth investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)