AerCap Navigates Challenges Amid Russia Market Speculations

AerCap's CEO Aengus Kelly discussed potential returns to the Russian market amid ceasefire talks. He highlighted challenges, including ongoing sanctions and insurance hurdles. Although leasing to Russia remains difficult, there might be a surge in demand for used aircraft sales. AerCap also noted recent settlements and industry supply chain improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:54 IST
The CEO of AerCap, Aengus Kelly, addressed the potential re-entry into the Russian market as ceasefire talks progress, opening the possibility of a gradual reopen to Western firms. Despite this, leasing giants remain wary due to previous asset confiscations following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to Reuters, post-earnings report, Kelly emphasized that any dealings with Russia would necessitate approval from U.S. and E.U. authorities, due to existing economic sanctions. He noted significant hurdles, primarily in acquiring necessary insurance for leasing, while acknowledging potential sales of used assets could see increased demand.

Western repair companies hesitate on working with Russian-operated aircraft missing documentation for parts, complicating parts trade despite potential sanction lifts. AerCap's booked settlements total $168 million in Q4 amid ongoing insurance lawsuits for losses. Supply chains show recovery signs, though certification delays pose questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

