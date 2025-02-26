Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport Nears Takeoff: Major Milestones Reviewed

The Director General of Civil Aviation evaluated the Navi Mumbai International Airport's readiness for commercial operations. A thorough inspection was conducted, and recent successful trial landings were noted as significant achievements. CIDCO aims for NMIA to alleviate congestion at CSMIA, with seamless transport connectivity in place to boost regional development.

The Director General of Civil Aviation and the Airport Authority of India have reviewed Navi Mumbai International Airport's readiness for commercial operations, signaling major milestones achieved in the process, CIDCO officials announced on Wednesday.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of Civil Aviation, inspected the airport on Tuesday. The visit included a review of a successful trial landing of an IAF transport aircraft in October 2024, and an Indigo commercial aircraft in December 2024, indicating the airport's preparedness.

The DGCA's comprehensive assessment covered key infrastructure, such as the runway, terminal building, and baggage systems. The operator's mock check-in demonstration further exhibited operational readiness. Developed on 1,160 hectares, NMIA is designed to ease congestion at the existing airport and boost regional connectivity and development.

