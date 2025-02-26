Advantage Assam: Charting New Pathways in Development
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted Assam's development trajectory through trade, technology, and tourism, paired with investment and infrastructure growth. Emphasizing the state's potential, Goyal announced a joint venture to establish an exhibition hall and convention center. Practical investment proposals were prioritized during the summit.
- Country:
- India
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that trade, technology, and tourism, along with industry, infrastructure, and investment, are key to Assam's advancement. He noted the state's rapid progress at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.
While praising the unmatched talent and hospitality of Assam's people, Goyal stated that the government is focusing on actionable investment proposals to ensure tangible results. These efforts position Assam as a leading state in the Northeast.
A significant development is the plan to create a permanent exhibition hall and convention center in collaboration with the central government, mirroring Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. This initiative demonstrates an ongoing commitment to enhancing the state's economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- development
- investment
- trade
- technology
- tourism
- industry
- infrastructure
- Piyush Goyal
- Northeast
ALSO READ
India's Pharma Industry: Poised for Global Expansion by 2030
Gold and Electric Vehicle Markets: A New Era of Tariffs and Technology
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Tariffs Shake Indian Stainless Steel Industry
Tariff Tension: India's Stainless Steel Industry Faces US Challenges
AI at the Helm: Modi and Vance Address Future of Technology at Paris Summit