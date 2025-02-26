Left Menu

Advantage Assam: Charting New Pathways in Development

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted Assam's development trajectory through trade, technology, and tourism, paired with investment and infrastructure growth. Emphasizing the state's potential, Goyal announced a joint venture to establish an exhibition hall and convention center. Practical investment proposals were prioritized during the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:57 IST
Advantage Assam: Charting New Pathways in Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that trade, technology, and tourism, along with industry, infrastructure, and investment, are key to Assam's advancement. He noted the state's rapid progress at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

While praising the unmatched talent and hospitality of Assam's people, Goyal stated that the government is focusing on actionable investment proposals to ensure tangible results. These efforts position Assam as a leading state in the Northeast.

A significant development is the plan to create a permanent exhibition hall and convention center in collaboration with the central government, mirroring Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. This initiative demonstrates an ongoing commitment to enhancing the state's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025