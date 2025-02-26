Advantage Assam: Charting New Pathways in Development

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that trade, technology, and tourism, along with industry, infrastructure, and investment, are key to Assam's advancement. He noted the state's rapid progress at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

While praising the unmatched talent and hospitality of Assam's people, Goyal stated that the government is focusing on actionable investment proposals to ensure tangible results. These efforts position Assam as a leading state in the Northeast.

A significant development is the plan to create a permanent exhibition hall and convention center in collaboration with the central government, mirroring Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. This initiative demonstrates an ongoing commitment to enhancing the state's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)