Assam's Investment Summit Ushers in Rs 4.91 Lakh Crore Worth Projects

The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' ended on a high note, reporting Rs 4.91 lakh crore in proposed investments, dwarfing the previous 2018 event's achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the summit's success, calling Assam a land of boundless potential.

With major corporate players like Reliance and Adani joining hands with the government for infrastructure development, the summit marked a significant milestone for Assam. Union Minister Piyush Goyal commended the practical focus on feasible projects, noting major sectors like education and health as investment targets.

Pivotal district-level engagements saw 1,921 agreements signed, underscoring local participation. The presence of six Union ministers and over 14,500 attendees highlighted the summit's importance. Major infrastructure projects are lined up, including a tunnel under the Brahmaputra and advancements in waterways.

