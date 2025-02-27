Vadhvan Port: A Catalyst for Economic Growth and Local Empowerment

The proposed Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district is set to play a pivotal role in both state and national economic growth, according to Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane. At a recent high-level review meeting, Minister Rane stressed the importance of prioritizing job opportunities for local residents.

The state's fisheries and ports minister highlighted the significance of the project, stating it as a step towards establishing the country as an economic superpower. The Maharashtra government holds a 26 percent share in the project, leading Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage proactively with the central government to ensure seamless execution.

To support local employment, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department will launch specialized training initiatives for residents, particularly targeting the children of fishing communities. The minister urged rapid progress on construction and emphasized the project's broader social aim of uplifting the community through skill development and financial self-reliance.

