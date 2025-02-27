Left Menu

Coca-Cola Brings BodyArmorLyte to India: A Thirst for Growth

Coca-Cola launches global sports drink BodyArmorLyte in India to tap into the hydration market and expects brands ThumsUp and Sprite to become USD 2 billion entities. The company is expanding its beverage portfolio, including Vitaminwater and Honest Tea, and emphasizes preparedness for the early summer season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:56 IST
Coca-Cola Brings BodyArmorLyte to India: A Thirst for Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coca-Cola is making a strategic move by introducing its renowned sports drink, BodyArmorLyte, to the Indian market this summer. The brand aims to capitalize on early summer arrivals, with the intention of turning ThumsUp and Sprite into USD 2 billion brands.

Coca-Cola's Vice President of Operations in India & Southwest Asia, Sundeep Bajoria, highlighted the company's commitment to broadening its beverage lineup, which includes new additions like Honest Tea and Vitaminwater. The company is also preparing for a promising summer, reminiscent of the 2022 success, by investing in necessary infrastructure and production lines.

In response to competitive pressures from entrants like Campa Cola, Coca-Cola emphasizes that competition will spur market growth and innovation. The company plans to leverage the government's tax relief for the middle class and aims to fuel consumption-led growth amidst current inflationary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025