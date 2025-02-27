Coca-Cola Brings BodyArmorLyte to India: A Thirst for Growth

Coca-Cola is making a strategic move by introducing its renowned sports drink, BodyArmorLyte, to the Indian market this summer. The brand aims to capitalize on early summer arrivals, with the intention of turning ThumsUp and Sprite into USD 2 billion brands.

Coca-Cola's Vice President of Operations in India & Southwest Asia, Sundeep Bajoria, highlighted the company's commitment to broadening its beverage lineup, which includes new additions like Honest Tea and Vitaminwater. The company is also preparing for a promising summer, reminiscent of the 2022 success, by investing in necessary infrastructure and production lines.

In response to competitive pressures from entrants like Campa Cola, Coca-Cola emphasizes that competition will spur market growth and innovation. The company plans to leverage the government's tax relief for the middle class and aims to fuel consumption-led growth amidst current inflationary trends.

