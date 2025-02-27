Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Latur Highway Claims Two Lives

Two individuals died in a horrific accident when their motorcycle collided with a tempo in Latur. The incident occurred near Shirur Tajband on National Highway 361. The deceased were identified as Pawan Bhanudas Dure, 30, and Ranjit Chandrakant Mundhe, 24. The crash ignited the motorcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:13 IST
Tragic Collision on Latur Highway Claims Two Lives
In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tempo in Latur. The accident occurred around 11:30 PM on Wednesday near Shirur Tajband along National Highway 361, as confirmed by an Ahmedpur police station representative.

The victims have been identified as Pawan Bhanudas Dure, aged 30, and 24-year-old Ranjit Chandrakant Mundhe. The severity of the impact resulted in the motorcycle catching fire.

The unfortunate crash highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and accident prevention measures on National Highway 361, prompting calls for action from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

