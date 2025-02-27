Tragic Collision on Latur Highway Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tempo in Latur. The accident occurred around 11:30 PM on Wednesday near Shirur Tajband along National Highway 361, as confirmed by an Ahmedpur police station representative.

The victims have been identified as Pawan Bhanudas Dure, aged 30, and 24-year-old Ranjit Chandrakant Mundhe. The severity of the impact resulted in the motorcycle catching fire.

The unfortunate crash highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and accident prevention measures on National Highway 361, prompting calls for action from local authorities.

