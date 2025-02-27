Insolvency Proceedings Against Coffee Day Enterprises Set Aside by NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has annulled the insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), famous for its Cafe Coffee Day chain. This decision overturns an earlier Bengaluru tribunal order related to a significant financial default.

The annulment was declared in open court by NCLAT's Chennai bench, comprising justices Sharad Kumar Sharma and Jatindranath Swain, though the detailed judgment is not yet released. This development comes after the Supreme Court set a strict deadline which NCLAT initially missed, prompting an automatic overturn of prior rulings.

CDEL, reeling since the untimely passing of founder V G Siddhartha, is actively pursuing debt reduction through asset resolutions. The company has been striving to recover from financial distress characterized by a Rs 228.45 crore default, initially triggering the insolvency case.

(With inputs from agencies.)