South Korea Sees First Birthrate Rebound in Nine Years

For the first time in nearly a decade, South Korea has reported a rise in its birthrate. According to the country's statistics agency, 238,300 babies were born last year, marking an increase of 8,300 from the previous year. This uptick brought the fertility rate from 0.72 in 2023 to 0.75 in 2024.

The significance of this rebound has been downplayed by experts who stress the need for consistent growth over the coming years to confirm significant structural change. Factors attributed to this increase include a rise in marriages post-pandemic and a growing demographic of people entering their early 30s.

Despite this positive shift, South Korea faces an ongoing demographic challenge. The country's fertility rate remains the lowest among OECD members, posing risks for labor shortages and welfare spending. Experts urge targeted support for young couples intending to have children amid high living costs and cultural pressures.

