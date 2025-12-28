India's Aid to Sri Lanka: Rebuilding After Cyclone Ditwah

A collaborative effort by Sri Lankan and Indian authorities will manage a $450 million reconstruction package following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed over 600 lives. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Colombo as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, announced New Delhi's unwavering support for the island's recovery.

The package allocates $350 million in concessional lines of credit and $100 million in grants. The joint committee will oversee the implementation, focusing on critical sectors such as road and rail infrastructure, health, education, housing, and agriculture. Timelines are set for three, six, and nine months to achieve the set goals.

Indian support teams, including the Indian High Commission, will coordinate the projects and establish an Immediate Disaster Response Team akin to India's National Disaster Response Force. The initiative comes in response to severe damage to Sri Lanka's infrastructure, including extensive flooding and landslides, straining the nation's disaster-response capabilities.

