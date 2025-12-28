Left Menu

India's Aid to Sri Lanka: Rebuilding After Cyclone Ditwah

A joint committee of Sri Lankan and Indian officials will steer a $450 million reconstruction initiative post-Cyclone Ditwah. New Delhi extends support via credit lines and grants, focusing on infrastructure, health, and education. Indian teams will ensure efficient execution, with a focus on disaster response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:48 IST
India's Aid to Sri Lanka: Rebuilding After Cyclone Ditwah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A collaborative effort by Sri Lankan and Indian authorities will manage a $450 million reconstruction package following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed over 600 lives. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Colombo as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, announced New Delhi's unwavering support for the island's recovery.

The package allocates $350 million in concessional lines of credit and $100 million in grants. The joint committee will oversee the implementation, focusing on critical sectors such as road and rail infrastructure, health, education, housing, and agriculture. Timelines are set for three, six, and nine months to achieve the set goals.

Indian support teams, including the Indian High Commission, will coordinate the projects and establish an Immediate Disaster Response Team akin to India's National Disaster Response Force. The initiative comes in response to severe damage to Sri Lanka's infrastructure, including extensive flooding and landslides, straining the nation's disaster-response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India
2
SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Telecom Giants

SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Te...

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Drive: Ukraine's Quest for Peace

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Drive: Ukraine's Quest for Peace

 Ukraine
4
Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initiative in Poonch

Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initia...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025