Empowering Villages: Solar Solutions in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights Shriram Moirangthem's efforts to bring solar power to a remote Manipur village, benefiting health care and local livelihoods. Through his initiative, hundreds of homes and many health centers now utilize solar energy, supported by the government's solar power program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:47 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat,' lauded the efforts of Shriram Moirangthem, a 40-year-old from Manipur, who brought solar power to his remote village.

Moirangthem's campaign has illuminated hundreds of homes and improved local healthcare, showcasing the transformative potential of solar energy.

The initiative aligns with the government's 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana,' providing financial support for solar panel installations, furthering the reach of renewable energy across the region.

