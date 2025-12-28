Empowering Villages: Solar Solutions in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat,' lauded the efforts of Shriram Moirangthem, a 40-year-old from Manipur, who brought solar power to his remote village.

Moirangthem's campaign has illuminated hundreds of homes and improved local healthcare, showcasing the transformative potential of solar energy.

The initiative aligns with the government's 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana,' providing financial support for solar panel installations, furthering the reach of renewable energy across the region.