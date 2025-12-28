Reviving India's Maritime Prowess: New Initiatives to Bolster Shipbuilding Sector
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has unveiled two major initiatives aimed at enhancing domestic shipbuilding, with a combined outlay of over Rs 44,700 crore. These schemes are designed to improve global competitiveness, stimulate manufacturing, and generate employment within the maritime sector.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has launched two significant initiatives, collectively valued at over Rs 44,700 crore, to revitalize the nation's shipbuilding industry.
The Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) aim to bolster India's domestic shipbuilding capabilities, enhance global competitiveness, and stimulate economic growth.
These initiatives, which include financial incentives, structured support, and the development of shipbuilding clusters, promise to generate substantial employment and boost the sector's contribution to the national economy.
