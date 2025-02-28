Left Menu

Trade Tensions Intensify: Trump's Tariffs Target Vietnam

President Donald Trump has proposed tariffs on nearly all Vietnamese exports to the U.S., challenging the bilateral trade relationship. Vietnamese officials, wary of potential economic impacts, are considering various strategies to mitigate the tariffs, including adjustments in agriculture imports, defense deals, and energy collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:07 IST
Trade Tensions Intensify: Trump's Tariffs Target Vietnam
Trump

President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions by announcing potential tariffs on virtually all Vietnamese exports to the United States. Last year, these exports were valued at over $142 billion, a substantial share of Vietnam's GDP. This move has spurred Vietnam to explore strategies to counteract possible economic repercussions.

Vietnamese officials are proactively considering various measures to ease the situation, such as purchasing U.S. liquefied natural gas and importing more American agricultural products, though the latter is unlikely to significantly impact trade imbalances. Additionally, Vietnam has imposed temporary anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel to protect its local industries.

On the defense front, Vietnam is in advanced talks with U.S. firms for military equipment, including planes from Lockheed Martin, while also engaging with Elon Musk's Starlink for satellite services. In the aviation sector, Vietnam's VietJet is set on expanding its Boeing deal, reflecting a focus on maintaining robust trade ties despite looming tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025