Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 2025-26 Budget

The Andhra Pradesh government, on Friday, disclosed its ambitious budget plans for the 2025-26 fiscal year, totaling over Rs 3.22 lakh crore. This financial plan allocates Rs 2.51 lakh crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 40,000 crore for capital expenditure.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, in the assembly, highlighted an estimated revenue deficit of approximately Rs 33,185 crore, representing 1.82% of the GSDP, alongside a fiscal deficit of Rs 79,926 crore or 4.38% of the GSDP. Significant budgetary allocations include Rs 47,456 crore for the Backward Classes component and Rs 31,805 crore for school education.

In a bid to enhance public health, Rs 19,264 crore is earmarked for the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department. Meanwhile, the Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, will receive Rs 18,847 crore. Keshav accused the prior administration of leaving the state in financial disarray, making the budget formulation process exceedingly intricate.

(With inputs from agencies.)