Ola Electric Achieves Record Market Share in EV Segment

Ola Electric announced it sold 25,000 units in February, reaching a market share of over 28% in the electric two-wheeler segment. The achievement is attributed to the S1 portfolio and a vast sales network. The company plans to further accelerate EV adoption with the upcoming Roadster X deliveries.
Ola Electric has reported selling 25,000 electric two-wheelers in February, securing over 28% market share in the segment and strengthening its leadership position.
The company credits its success to its diverse S1 scooter range and vast sales network comprising 4,000 stores nationwide.
Anticipating a surge in demand, Ola Electric is set to boost EV adoption with the upcoming release of the Roadster X while renegotiating contracts to streamline the registration process and reduce costs.
