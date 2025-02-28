Left Menu

India's Economic Growth: Analyzing the Latest Trends and Forecasts

India's economy grew by 6.2% in the October-December quarter of 2024-25, exceeding the July-September growth of 5.6%. Although lower than the RBI's forecast, the economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2024-25. The World Bank emphasizes the need for reforms to achieve India's long-term growth aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:22 IST
India's Economic Growth: Analyzing the Latest Trends and Forecasts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic growth rate reached 6.2% during the October-December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as reported by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This figure marks an improvement over the 5.6% growth seen in the July-September quarter.

However, the growth rate fell short of the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 6.8%, indicating persistent challenges in consumption and stock market performance. Furthermore, real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 6.6%, with expectations of a 7.2% rise in the January-March quarter.

The World Bank today highlighted that to achieve developed nation status by 2047, India will need an average growth rate of 7.8% over the next 22 years. This ambitious goal requires significant reforms and their implementation to support the country's economic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025