India's Path to High-Income Status: Accelerating Reforms and Growth

Aiming to reach high-income status by 2047, India must accelerate reforms, pushing for a 7.8% annual growth rate according to a World Bank report. The report highlights the necessity for reforms in the financial sector, land, and labor markets to meet these ambitious goals.

Between 2000 and 2024, India's economy grew at 6.3% annually, quadrupling its output. To sustain growth, the World Bank recommends expanding existing initiatives, boosting investment, improving infrastructure, and enhancing human capital development, tailored to India's diverse states' economic landscapes.

Strategies such as labor-market reforms, increasing female labor participation, and incentivizing sectors like agro-processing and technology are crucial. Success stories from countries like Korea underscore the importance of global economic integration and innovation-driven policies to leverage India's demographic dividend and solidify its position as a major global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)