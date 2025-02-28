High Stakes: U.S. Jobs Report Keeps Investors on Edge

The monthly U.S. jobs report looms as a key indicator for investors wary of recent economic instability. A 4% drop in the S&P 500, falling Treasury yields, and a bitcoin slide reflect uneasy sentiment.

Despite weak consumer confidence and retail sales, hopes are pinned on the February employment data. Experts predict an increase of 133,000 jobs, with unemployment steady at 4%.

Heightened inflation fears could offset robust job growth, while further announcements from President Trump on tariffs and workforce layoffs introduce additional market uncertainty. Investors are on alert for signs of a broader economic slowdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)