Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K Joins CARE Hospitals to Revolutionize Emergency Medicine

Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K joins CARE Hospitals as Associate Clinical Director to lead A&E programs. With 17 years in emergency medicine, he aims to enhance trauma and critical care in Hyderabad, focusing on world-class interventions for cardiac and neuro emergencies at CARE Banjara and polytrauma care at CARE Malakpet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:48 IST
Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K Joins CARE Hospitals as Associate Clinical Director to Advance Emergency Medicine. Image Credit: ANI
CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad is set to elevate its emergency services with the appointment of Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K as Associate Clinical Director and HOD of Emergency Medicine. Known for his expertise in trauma and critical care management, Dr. Kiran brings over 17 years of experience to this crucial role.

Dr. Kiran will oversee Accident & Emergency programs across CARE's three hospitals, significantly enhancing cardiac and neuro-emergency interventions through protocol-driven practices. His leadership is expected to position CARE Banjara as a leader in cardiac and stroke emergency care, while CARE Malakpet aims to become a premier polytrauma center under his guidance.

Expressing optimism, Dr. Kiran emphasized the importance of rapid and effective emergency interventions. Biju Nair, Zonal COO, praised Dr. Kiran's strategic vision for revolutionizing emergency care in Hyderabad. Dr. Kiran's focus on innovation, training, and mentorship is set to redefine urgent care standards at CARE Hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

