Revolutionary Vision Correction Techniques by Dr. Jeevan Ladi Transform Eye Surgery

Dr. Jeevan Ladi from Pune, India, is revolutionizing laser vision correction and cataract surgeries with innovative techniques like VOZ and The Ladi Method. These methods, developed between 2022 and 2023, enhance safety and cost-effectiveness, providing precise correction options and improving the accessibility of eye surgeries worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:56 IST
Revolutionary Vision Correction Techniques by Dr. Jeevan Ladi Transform Eye Surgery
VOZ and SAFE developed by Pune based eye surgeon Dr. Jeevan Ladi transforming the field of laser vision. Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Jeevan Ladi, an esteemed eye surgeon from Pune, India, is at the forefront of revolutionizing vision correction with his innovative techniques. His methods, including the Variable Optic Zone (VOZ), are transforming laser vision correction by accommodating those with thin corneas and customizing treatments based on individual pupil sizes.

Recently, a 30-year-old from Sudan, previously advised against surgery, experienced the groundbreaking procedure with remarkable results, quickly regaining natural vision. Techniques such as SAFE enhance healing, allowing patients to resume activities almost immediately. The VOZ technique, lauded for its safety, conserves 30% more tissue.

Dr. Ladi's influence extends to cataract surgeries through The Ladi Method, which employs ultrasound for cost-effective and precise lens power detection. Benefiting thousands, this method democratizes access to cataract surgeries. Dr. Ranjana Pande, a proponent and patient, praises the technique's affordability and efficacy, highlighting its global relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

