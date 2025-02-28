Revolutionary Vision Correction Techniques by Dr. Jeevan Ladi Transform Eye Surgery

Dr. Jeevan Ladi, an esteemed eye surgeon from Pune, India, is at the forefront of revolutionizing vision correction with his innovative techniques. His methods, including the Variable Optic Zone (VOZ), are transforming laser vision correction by accommodating those with thin corneas and customizing treatments based on individual pupil sizes.

Recently, a 30-year-old from Sudan, previously advised against surgery, experienced the groundbreaking procedure with remarkable results, quickly regaining natural vision. Techniques such as SAFE enhance healing, allowing patients to resume activities almost immediately. The VOZ technique, lauded for its safety, conserves 30% more tissue.

Dr. Ladi's influence extends to cataract surgeries through The Ladi Method, which employs ultrasound for cost-effective and precise lens power detection. Benefiting thousands, this method democratizes access to cataract surgeries. Dr. Ranjana Pande, a proponent and patient, praises the technique's affordability and efficacy, highlighting its global relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)