Fashion Business Summit 2025: Redefining Success in Style

In a vibrant gathering at Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport, the Fashion Business Summit 2025 orchestrated by acclaimed fashion business coach Harvi Shah, unfolded with remarkable success. The two-day event, occurring on February 20th and 21st, became a melting pot for the industry's most influential minds, offering critical insights for both budding and established fashion entrepreneurs.

The summit showcased an illustrious panel of speakers, including Tanvi Johri, Co-founder of Carmesi, Gayathri Shivaram, Healing & Manifestation Coach, and Marisha Lakhiani, Chief Growth Officer of Mindvalley, alongside Harvi Shah. These experts provided a rich reserve of actionable strategies aimed at fostering sustainable growth in the fashion industry. Harvi Shah emphasized the summit's objective to fuse fashion entrepreneurship with sound business acumen, reinforcing its success through the enthusiastic participant interaction.

Harvi Shah's post-COVID coaching initiative has burgeoned into a robust community of over 10,000 members, with nearly 900 venturing into successful D2C fashion brands. The summit drew 200 participants, and celebrated outstanding community achievements, spotlighting 10 entrepreneurs who surpassed Rs. 1 crore in revenue after joining the initiative. The event reiterated Harvi's firsthand business wisdom, highlighting sessions on brand development, digital innovation, and the integration of personal growth strategies in business. As the event concluded with anticipation for future expansions, it underscored the transformative impact of Harvi Shah's mentorship in the fashion ecosystem.

